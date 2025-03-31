L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLOB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,895,000.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Stock Performance

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

