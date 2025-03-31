L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 144,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 661,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $38.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

