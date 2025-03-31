Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 824.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

