Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$240.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock traded up C$3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching C$216.80. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$132.99 and a 1-year high of C$217.00. The company has a market cap of C$665.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$187.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.48.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

