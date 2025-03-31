Lauren Antonoff Sells 5,500 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $211,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,302 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,150.76. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Life360 alerts:

On Monday, March 24th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $175,657.44.

On Thursday, March 6th, Lauren Antonoff sold 13,106 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $551,500.48.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $594,217.47.

Life360 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Life360 stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIF. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter valued at $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Life360 by 295.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.