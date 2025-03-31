Lauren Antonoff Sells 5,500 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $211,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,302 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,150.76. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 24th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $175,657.44.
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Lauren Antonoff sold 13,106 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $551,500.48.
  • On Tuesday, February 25th, Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $594,217.47.

Life360 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Life360 stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.77.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIF. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter valued at $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Life360 by 295.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.