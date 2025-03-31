Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Posts Earnings Results

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 62.37%.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Lazydays has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.16.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

