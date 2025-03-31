Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 761 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $99.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

