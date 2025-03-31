Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $59.18 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

