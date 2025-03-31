Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

