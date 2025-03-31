Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $775,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $65.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2014 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.