Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

