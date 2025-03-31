Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 398 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,944,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,400,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Boeing Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE BA opened at $172.98 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

