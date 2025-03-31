Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 731 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVFree Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

FV opened at $54.78 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

