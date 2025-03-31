Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.