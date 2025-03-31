Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.4 %

LBRDP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,546. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.