Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Announces Earnings Results

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.89) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 1,095.76% and a negative net margin of 427.08%.
Local Bounti Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:LOCL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. 4,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,975. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.33.
About Local Bounti
