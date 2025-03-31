Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,410,000 after purchasing an additional 507,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $77,376,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $441.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.