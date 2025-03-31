LOFI (LOFI) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

LOFI (LOFI) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, LOFI has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. LOFI has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and $2.18 million worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOFI token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,476.87 or 0.99208217 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,235.26 or 0.98914022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LOFI Token Profile

LOFI’s genesis date was November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LOFI is lofitheyeti.com. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti.

Buying and Selling LOFI

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.01043978 USD and is down -7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,872,345.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

