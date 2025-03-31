Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 970 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.03 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $77.35 and a one year high of $99.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

