Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a $430.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

