Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Magellan Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MGLLF remained flat at C$6.40 during midday trading on Monday. Magellan Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$5.10 and a 12-month high of C$6.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.40.
About Magellan Financial Group
