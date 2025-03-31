mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

mBank Price Performance

Shares of mBank stock remained flat at $117.79 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79. mBank has a 1-year low of $69.19 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

mBank Company Profile

mBank SA provides various banking and financial services in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and internationally. It offers banking services, such as personal, savings, currency, investment, and business accounts, as well as various deposits; bill and credit cards; cash, car, revolving, and corporate loans, as well as mortgages; pension, insurance, stock exchange products; and transaction and mobile banking services.

