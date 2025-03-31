M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.16), with a volume of 193700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.14).

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £206.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 9.63 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. M&C Saatchi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

