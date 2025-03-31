M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.16), with a volume of 193700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.14).
M&C Saatchi Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £206.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 9.63 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.
M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than M&C Saatchi
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.