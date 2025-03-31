McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Lowered by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

