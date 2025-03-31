Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 3.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,102,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,588 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

