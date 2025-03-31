Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $4,618,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 0.1 %

MMS stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Maximus

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.