Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 87.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.4 %

TER opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.