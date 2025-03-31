Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 225.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,772 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.62 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.