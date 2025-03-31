Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,165 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EHC opened at $100.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

