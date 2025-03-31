Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Toyota Motor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $4,796,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $179.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $248.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

