MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.69, but opened at $60.09. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 225,493 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

