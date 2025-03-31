Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. Microvast updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Microvast Stock Performance
Shares of Microvast stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,050,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,787. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $378.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Microvast
