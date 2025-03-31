Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 70,978 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,978 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

TEVA opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

