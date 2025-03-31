Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.80 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Omnicom Group worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $80.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.