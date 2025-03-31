Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobile-health Network Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 209,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Mobile-health Network Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Down 9.9 %

MNDR opened at $1.82 on Monday. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $236.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

