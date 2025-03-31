Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Update

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 91,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 2.0 %

Mountain Province Diamonds stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 20,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.14. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

