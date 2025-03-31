N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 340,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
N2OFF Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NITO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,902. N2OFF has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
N2OFF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than N2OFF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for N2OFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N2OFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.