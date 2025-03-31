N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 340,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

N2OFF Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NITO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,902. N2OFF has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

N2OFF Company Profile

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

