Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 465.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NNOX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.79. 706,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $276.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NNOX shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

