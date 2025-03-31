National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,906,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

