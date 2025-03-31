nCino (NCNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 1st. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $140.81 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nCino Trading Down 1.9 %

nCino stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. nCino has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,067.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.