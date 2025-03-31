NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $831,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

