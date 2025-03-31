NEOS Investment Management LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $176.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.07. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

