NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $118.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.68%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.