NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,146 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

