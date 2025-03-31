New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,741 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170,202 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Trupanion by 7.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trupanion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.61, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,629.76. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $46,984.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,675.52. This represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $999,042. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

