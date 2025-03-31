New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7,615.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.8 %

HLT opened at $225.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.86 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

