New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. Amundi raised its holdings in RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $216,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after buying an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX stock opened at $131.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

