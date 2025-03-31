New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lantheus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

