New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HSII opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Stories

