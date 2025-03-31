New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of HSII opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.02.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).
