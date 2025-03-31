New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,097,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $17,122,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $4,123,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Crocs Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.